European premium agricultural produce such as cheese, wine, and olives will be subject to a 25% price hike as tariffs kick-in on a record $7.5bn worth of European products on Friday.

The US punitive tariffs are countermeasures in response to subsidies for Airbus, authorized by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Countermeasures also include a 10% tariff on Airbus planes

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire criticized the move on Thursday and warned of similar European sanctions to be imposed on US goods. The countries that belong to the Airbus consortium – the UK, France, Germany, and Spain – will suffer more, although Italy argues it is disproportionately affected.

In the annual meeting between WTO member states and the World Bank the main topic of discussion will be de-escalation the unfolding trade war.

Scotch Whisky Hit

Th e 25% tariff on the import of Scottish single-malt whisky to the US, which came into force last night, will lose the industry 20% of its US exports in the first year, the Scotch Whisky Association has estimated. Whisky exports to the US were worth £1.17bn last year.

The tariff on whisky has been imposed along with a range of other punitive measures as part of the 15-year dispute between the US and the EU over state subsidies to airplane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

Responding to the introduction of the tariff, SWA chief executive Karen Betts said: “This is very bad news for our industry. It means that Scotch whisky is now paying for over 60% of the UK’s tariff bill for the subsidies it provided to Airbus, eight times more than the next most valuable UK product on the tariff list.

“That single malts are being targeted is particularly damaging for smaller producers, who stand to be the hardest hit…Ultimately, jobs could be at risk.”

Last week, Scottish MPs tabled an urgent question to the UK government about its response to the tariffs, warning that 3,000 jobs in the industry could be at risk.

Some 11,000 people are directly employed by the whisky industry in Scotland at present.

