Waterglade Industrial Park, Essex. UK

A man has been arrested after 39 bodies were found in a truck container in Essex. The truck arrived in the UK from Bulgaria.

With Bulgaria being an EU country the content of the truck wasn’t examined by customs officials after crossing the English Channel.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays Thurrock at around 1.40am this morning following the discovery of a container with people inside.

A total of 39 people – believed to be 38 adults and one teenager – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the lorry is believed to have entered the country from Bulgaria.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said: “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened. “We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.”

“We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

“We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue. I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible.

“We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally.”

Paige Wade was driving past the industrial park at 4.15am on the way home from work.

She told the PA news agency: “I had just finished work while driving up Motherwell Way and all you could see was blue flashing lights, as I was driving past there was police tape to cordon off the start of Eastern Avenue.

“I knew it was serious because of how many police cars and ambulances were there, but the police had parked their cars across the whole access of the road so you couldn’t see anything.

“There’s always lorries around there as they park up there for the night.”