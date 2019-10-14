In a thrilling final, Los Chapiadores of St. Kitts emerged the champion of the seven teams from both St. Kitts and Nevis that participated in the 2019 Latin Festival Softball Tournament played Sunday afternoon at the New Town Playing Field.

The final saw the champions defeat last year’s winners Los Fuertes, also of St. Kitts, by two runs. The team also scooped the MVP Best Batting and Best Pitchers trophies.

Four teams from St. Kitts and three teams from Nevis took part in the tournament, which began with preliminary games Sept. 29: Los Fuertes, Los Boris, Cuba, and Los Chapiadores in St. Kitts; and Los Astros de Nevis, Los Bravos, and Chamacos Barber Shop in Nevis.

The tournament was sponsored by Kajola Kristada, MoneyGram, Carib Brewery, and KOSCAB-Coca Cola.

Preliminary games on St. Kitts were played at the Tucker-Clarke Primary School Playing Field in New Town, while those on Nevis were played at the Villa Grounds in Charlestown.

Elimination phase of the tournament continued Oct. 6 — both in St. Kitts and in Nevis — with the elimination of Los Boris and Cuba in St. Kitts and Los Bravos in Nevis and setting the stage for the semi-finals and finals played on Sunday.

In the first semi-final, Los Chapiadores of St. Kitts won by knockout against Nevis’ Los Astros, while in the second semi-final Los Fuertes of St. Kitts beat Chamacos Berber Shop of Nevis.

The Softball Association organises five tournaments each year — on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Dominican Republic Independence Day, two that were added by the Latin Festival last year in October to celebrate Latin Festival, and the other one on Christmas Day, according to Ms. Iliana Gonzalez, Latin Festival’s Entertainment Coordinator.