Antigua and Barbuda Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Sealey Thomas

Doctors and nursing staff from three community health centres are currently being trained to use a new software that will be used to develop an electronic National Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) registry for Antigua and Barbuda, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Sealey Thomas.

The software was developed by the International firm Reomed which was contracted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which is funding the project that will be piloted at the Clare Hall, All Saints and Browne’s Avenue Health Centres over the next three months.

The aim of the registry is to collect timely and accurate data on the occurrence of NCDs in order to contribute to their prevention, control, and treatment in the country. It comprises a secure online application with relevant input screens to capture data and will be hosted on the Ministry of Information’s servers.