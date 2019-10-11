The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has alleged that Customs brokers have been involved in a $3 million fraud scam.

When pressed to name the offending brokers or broker groups during Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of Information Melford Nicholas opted not to do so at that time.

He did explain, however, that, “The first quarter of this year, we noticed that we had a slump in revenues that we would normally have. We saw no reduction in goods coming into the port, but we saw a reduction in revenues.”

Cabinet is alleging that brokers have “forged signatures and fraudulent documents have been presented to the Customs and Excise Division for the waiver of taxes due on imports”.