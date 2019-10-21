Ade’s Place, the Greenlands-based institution whose mission statement is ‘to provide a safe and secure place for young persons who are “differently abled” where they can develop to their fullest potential,’ received a monetary donation Thursday from the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Limited as part of International Credit Union Day activities.

“As part of our operating principles, we are supposed to give back to the community that we serve,” said Ms Julie Charles, Marketing and Member Services Manager of the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Limited. “We figured that this donation will go a very long way in assisting persons who are beautifully and spiritually gifted.”

Ade’s Place was established in 2005 to fill a void, and to provide a safe haven for adults with disabilities.

The cheque was presented at the offices of the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Limited on Wellington Road in Basseterre to the Director of Ade’s Place, Ms. LaToya Merchant, by a representative of the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Limited, Ms. Shalloyda Hewlett. Ms. Merchant was accompanied by two trainees from Ade’s Place.

“Today we decided to give a donation to Ade’s Place, and we are grateful we can do that, and we hope to hear wonderful things from Ade’s Place,” observed Ms. Charles. “We will continue to support them in which way we can.”

International Credit Union Day is celebrated worldwide on the third Thursday in October, and this year was celebrated under the theme ‘Local Service, Global Reach.’. Ms Charles noted:

“This is a day that is celebrated all around the world with all the credit unions — a billion-plus of us who are credit unions members both in St. Kitts and Nevis, the wider Caribbean, and throughout the world, and so I think this is a fitting token to the community that we serve,” Ms. Charles said.

Ade’s Place Director, Ms. LaToya Merchant, thanked the management and staff of the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Limited for the timely donation, and more so their support of persons who are special and differently abled.

“We have always cooperated with the Credit Union,” noted Ms. Merchant. “Ade’s Place has opened a savings account with them for our trainees because we want to encourage them to be financially healthy. It is a good thing when corporate citizens like the credit union give back to the community and to persons who are differently abled. We really appreciate the gift.”

Ade’s Place is managed by a Volunteer Board, and the Ministry of Education provides a meal for the trainees during the day. In 2017, the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) took on board trainees at Ade’s Place in the national training programme. Currently Ade’s Place has 20 trainees under STEP.