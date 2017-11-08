Harris’ Help-a-Child makes difference for hundreds of youth, including reigning National Carnival Queen

From the Press Secretary

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Yesterday’s 14th Annual Help-a-Child Program Primary School Scholarship Award Ceremony saw the program’s founder, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, present $500 each to 68 primary school students from his constituency (Saint Christopher 7 – Belle Vue to Ottley’s).

The $34,000 in bursaries presented during Tuesday’s ceremony – held at the House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God in Tabernacle – brought the total amount awarded to date under the Help-a-Child program to $251,500. During the past 14 years, $500 bursaries have been given to a total of 503 students.

“Several entities give support to my efforts, making it possible for me to help so many,” Harris has said of his program.

This year’s awardees attend the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive, Edgar T. Morris Primary, Estridge Primary, Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary and Violet Petty Primary Schools.

Help-a-Child, which was established to assist financially needy students in Constituency #7, enlists the assistance of principals and teachers to identify candidates who demonstrate financial need. The identification and selection process culminates annually with the Help-a-Child Program Primary School Scholarship Award Ceremony, a well-attended event.

One of his constituents, Katherina Davis, is the reigning Miss National Carnival Queen. She summed up Harris’ impact on her life by addressing him directly: “You may not know all the students you have helped, but I was one of those students many years ago. When I received my $500 years ago, I asked my mother: ‘Why?’ When I got money, I usually got it from my grandfather and it was just one dollar at that time – every Sunday, one dollar. So I was puzzled. Why would someone want to give me $500? My mother said, ‘Timothy Harris gave it to you so you can take your education seriously!’”

The reigning queen continued, beaming: “I graduated from the Molineux Primary School [now called the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School] and I got [the award for] the Best Improved Student. I went on to Cayon High School and I graduated with 11 subjects. I went on to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, and my future goal is to gain my bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate. This is just my report of where your $500 investment went to, and now I am the reigning National Carnival Queen of St. Kitts and Nevis.”