PM Harris’ HelpChild Programme further ensures educational success of children

PM Harris’ Help-a-Child Programme further ensures educational success of children

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

Basseterre, St. Kitts – On Nov. 7, close to 70 primary school students from across Constituency Number Seven will receive financial assistance courtesy of their Parliamentary representative and the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris.

This generous donation, which allows parents and guardians to provide the necessary school supplies that will go toward their children’s educational development, falls under Harris’ annual Constituency Number Seven Help-a-Child Programme.

Myrtilla Williams, coordinator of the Help-a-Child Programme, told the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister that this year’s ceremony, which will be held at 5 p.m. at the New Testament Church of God located at Carty’s Pasture, Tabernacle, will see 68 children receiving $500 bursaries. This represents the largest number of students in one cohort who will receive assistance under this programme, which is now entering its 14th year.

In 2016, a total of $30,000 was awarded to a cohort of 60 students from the Joshua Obadiah Williams, Edgar T. Morris, Violet Petty and Estridge Primary Schools under this programme.

Williams further revealed that in addition to those four schools, awards will also be provided to students of the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, who reside within Constituency Seven.

Williams added that “all of our children are important, regardless of their skill level. We seek to try and bring the best out in every student, and so this year we decided to include seven children from the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School.”

Addressing the awardees, their families and other well-wishers at last year’s ceremony, which was held at the Estridge Moravian Church in Mansion, Prime Minister Harris said there is no better way of future-proofing St. Kitts and Nevis than to invest in the young people.

“Nation-building needs a foundation and, like every house, if the foundation is shaky the house will fall down,” he said. “Education is our foundation. It’s the bedrock that enables us to build a better nation [and] enables us to know how to live in a way that distinguishes us as an international player and which is a mark of our cultivation and civilization. It’s important therefore that we all work together in unity to create the right environment for learning. That means that we value and support our teachers in the important work that they do in inspiring our young people to develop a love for learning.”

Harris also stressed the importance of students receiving their families’ emotional support and encouragement as they undertake studies at the various levels of education. To date, some 435 students have benefitted from the Constituency Number Seven Help-a-Child Programme to the tune of about $217,500.