Bridgetown (Prensa Latina) Representatives of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will discuss the Single Market and Economy (CSME) in Barbados on November 4, announced Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, host of the meeting.

On Twitter, the Barbadian representative reported on the regional meeting, coordinated by the University of the West Indies, the Prime Minister’s office and the CARICOM secretariat.

‘Barbadians and others in the region will have the opportunity to have this question answered at a special town hall meeting next week,’ she said in his profile of the micro-blogging network.

The meeting will be preceded by a stakeholder consultation on the single market and the CARICOM economy, in which members of parliament, bloc ambassadors and honorary consuls in Barbados will participate.

The meeting will also bring together international development partners, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, civil society, youth associations and farmers, among others.

The ultimate objective of WCT is to provide the basis for the growth and development of the peoples of the Caribbean through the creation of a single economic space for the production of competitive goods and services.