A Qantas plane has flown more than 10,000 miles from the Atlantic coast of the US west to the Pacific coast of Australia. The brand-new Boeing 787-9 flew nonstop from New York to Sydney in 19 hours 16 minutes.

The Boeing 787-9 took off from JFK airport at 9.27pm on Friday night, and landed at Sydney 19 hours 16 minutes later – at 7.43am local time on Sunday morning, due to the International Date Line.

Flight QF7879 initially flew due west across the US Midwest, then turned slightly south to cross the West Coast just northwest of Los Angeles.

It passed about 100 miles southeast of Hawaii, then crossed the Vanuatu archipelago and the northwest tip of New Caledonia.

The lead captain, Sean Golding, said:“The flight went really smoothly. Headwinds picked up overnight, which slowed us down to start with, but that was part of our scenario planning.”