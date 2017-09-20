Airport reopened, flights expected, services operating

From the Caribbean Tourism Organization

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The eye of Hurricane Maria passed to the south of St. Kitts & Nevis yesterday afternoon, with the center having been located 90 miles west-southwest of the islands. Rapid assessment teams are currently being deployed to determine the extent of disruption caused by the storm. Everyone is advised to remain indoors until the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) states that the “all clear” is given. All storm watches and warnings for St. Kitts & Nevis have been discontinued. Essential services are up and operating.

St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) reopened today at 11 a.m. American Airlines’ non-stop daily flight #318 from Miami (MIA) to St. Kitts is operating today and is scheduled to arrive on island at 3:35 p.m. British Airways’ flight #2157 from London Gatwick airport (LGW) to St. Kitts via Antigua (ANU) scheduled to operate today has been cancelled. However, the flight has been rerouted to operate tomorrow LGW-ANU-SKB-ANU-LGW as flight #2157/2256 and passengers who were scheduled to depart on today’s flight will be re-accommodated on that flight.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters in Dominica, which took a direct hit from Maria, and to everyone who has been or will be impacted by the storm. Our sincere thanks to those who have kept St. Kitts & Nevis in their hearts and prayers.

For the most recent updates on Maria, please refer to the National Hurricane Center. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.stkittstourism.kn.