A week after Lydia Jacobs died, police have charged Alston “Mark” Phillips with her murder. Phillips was charged June 8 with murder and two counts of attempted murder after being taken into police custody June 2, the night of the murder. On June 6, he received only charges of larceny and receiving. Read more in this week’s print edition.
Arrest made in Lydia Jacobs murder
