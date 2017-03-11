Ashton Christopher identified as murder victim

Ashton Christopher has been identified as the victim of the stabbing incident that occurred on Friday evening in Taylors Village.

Last evening, word broke that the Federation recorded the third murder for 2017 when an individual was stabbed to the right side of his chest near a shop in Taylors Village.

Police have confirmed the identity of the individual and disclosed that the 54 year old Christopher received one stab wound to the chest and died en route to the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The incident occurred sometime after 8.00pm and one person is already in custody.