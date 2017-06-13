Attempted murder added to Warner Park shooters’ charges

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The two men who were arrested in connection with the shooting incident at Warner Park have been given another charge according to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Lewis Powell and Dequan Maloney, both of Upper Shaw Avenue, McKnight were charged June 9 with attempted murder. The duo were initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm and making use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The incident in question took place on May 27 at Warner Park football stadium during the SKNFA Final Four playoffs. At the time, the Rams Village Superstars and the Flow 4G Rockets were playing, with the latter leading 2-0.

The event saw football fans on the eastern side scampering from the sounds of gunshots, with some taking refuge on the field of play. The players were subsequently asked to leave the field for their safety.

When the smoke had cleared, it was revealed the Amal White had suffered injuries from gunshot wounds, as well as injuries to his leg while trying to flee the attackers. The football game had to be suspended and continued the following day.

Police had confirmed that an air/pellet gun had been used in the incident.