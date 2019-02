BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Valery Alexandrov, performed autopsies on the bodies of victims of recent fatal shooting incidents.

According to Dr. Alexandrov, the cause of death of 35-year-old Vere Amory and 25-year-old Joel Phillip was a single gunshot wound to the head.

For 25-year-old Gavin Rogers, cause of death was the result of multiple gunshot wounds about the body.