Baio in Police custody confirms PM

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Chinese National with St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship Ren Biao, who is wanted by the Chinese government and Interpol for financial crimes is currently in police custody in the Federation.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security at his monthly press conference on Wednesday but refused to give much details surrounding the incident.

“I perhaps would defer to the Commissioner of Police, but to say that I had reported that this was an active investigation and on matters of active investigation, it’s not prudent policy to comment on it. I could however say that I am advised that the personalities of interest they have been with the police and I wouldn’t want to say more.”

He further slammed the Opposition for what reporting propaganda on the matter in an effort to destroy the reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“What I would say then there was considerable mischief calculated to harm the reputation of the country by members of the opposition who went to the public and paraded the fake news that these persons were missing in action and had fled the country.”

Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley however declined to comment on the matter at the press conference.

Reports on Wednesday stated that Biao was taken in police custody on Nevis and was seeking legal representation and on the matter.

Biao, who is currently a resident in St. Kitts and Nevis, has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks with Harris’ administration stating that the individuals who are at the centre of the matter have to be afforded due process that conform with the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis and that there is no basis for extraditing St. Kitts and Nevis citizens in that way.

The story came to light when a report from the Carib Update’s News Break and broadcaster Oslyn Crosby stated that the Beijing government had received no corporation from the government of St. Kitts and Nevis concerning the individual who is a citizen by investment and is accused of swindling more than US$100 millin from a Chinese-state firm.

The government however was firm in stating that as a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis the Biao ought to be afforded due process for any extradition request.