BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Director in The Department of Agriculture, Melvin James, and Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Tracy Challenger, are informing livestock farmers that Bayticol, an acaricide, which is an insecticide that kills bont tick that feeds on ruminant animals such as sheep, goats, cattle and horses, arrived in the Federation on Jan. 29 and will be available next week.

The Department of Agriculture said the order was placed for Bayticol in October of 2018 but there was a problem with the suppliers of the product, who were providing for their South and Central America markets first.

Alternately, the department tried the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) to source the insecticide but was also faced with some challenges.

The Department of Agriculture understands some of the inconveniences faced by livestock farmers, who did not have Bayticol for a few weeks, but assures them that it was beyond the department’s control.