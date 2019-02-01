BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services, wishes to advise the General Public and specifically the beneficiaries under the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) of the arrangements for the payment of benefits for January.

Tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., benefits will be disbursed at the Inland Revenue Department, Bay Road, Basseterre.

Beneficiaries are asked to bring a Valid Identification Card (ID) or Passport.

Beneficiaries are asked to provide their banking information including the name of the banks and bank account number to facilitate the timely disbursement of benefits in February.

The disbursement of benefits for January will take place at the Accountant General Department, Corner of Church and Central Street on Monday Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.