COMMUNITY NOTICE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Persons registered to participate in the Department of Youth Empowerment’s Island-Wide Bike Ride are invited to attend free bicycle clinics this Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The venues are as follows: The Patsy Allers Playing Field in Basseterre; Simba Warner’s House in Sandy Point; the bus stop on the hill in Saddlers; and the bus stop in Bourryeau.

Participants will learn basic bicycle maintenance skills such as fixing a broken bicycle chain, changing a flat tyre, fixing the brake, adjusting the seat and more. Please make a special effort to attend.