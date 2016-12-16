Body found in Mansion Hills with bullet wounds

A dead body with bullet wounds was found earlier this evening by police officers.

The victim is said to be Leon Sutton and Police responded to the scene to investigate.

The Observer understands that the body had multiple bullet wounds and Police are investigating the matter.

The incident comes just hours after a 30 year old man from Boyds was shot in his chest while in Molineaux on Thursday.

Police has confirmed that the victim is recieving treatment at the JNF Hospital.

Sutton’s homicide is the 31st in the Federation for 2016.