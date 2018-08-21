Breaking News Body found near Maurice Miller Primary School By story-editor - August 21, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp A lifeless body was found in an alley next to Maurice Hillier Primary School in Basseterre. Police have confirmed the discovery and are investigating a homicide. The victim is male believed to be in his 30s. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking News Police investigating death of 36-year-old Breaking News EC$50,000 reward offered for information in Sergeant Powell Case Breaking News Firearm, ammunition found in truck in Nevis taken into police custody Breaking News Commissioner of Police Queeley offers condolences on the murder of Sergeant Leon Dascent Powell Breaking News Wanted: Vincent Taylor Breaking News Police Sgt. Leon Dasent Powell fatally shot in apparent robbery that went awry Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th August 2018 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th August 2018 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 3rd August 2018 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 27th July 2018 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 20th July, 2018 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 13th July 2018