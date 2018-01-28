Body of man found in Gillards Meadows

From the RSCNPF

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The body of a young man was found in the Gillards Meadows area Saturday afternoon, according to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis’s Police’s Facebook page.

“The body was discovered by a passer-by, who reported it to the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, who then reported it to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police,” the site stated. “The body had what appeared to be injuries to the chest. He has since been identified as 23-year-old Shaquille Pemberton of New Road. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing and more information will be disclosed as it becomes available.”