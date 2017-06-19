Brother charged with teen’s death

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts -The brother of teenager Leanna Napoleon, whose decomposed body was found late on Wednesday evening, has been charged with his sister’s death.

The young man, who is in his early 20s, is identified as Brandon Lee Wells. He was taken into police custody hours following the discovery of the teen’s body and charges were filed Saturday.

Napoleon was a 5th-form student of Basseterre High School. She went missing the same day of her first examination May 8. Since then, multiple search parties comprising law enforcement officials, family and friends of the teen conducted unfruitful searches.

In a press conference held in May, Lyndita Powell, an officer of the special victims’ unit, said the teen was last seen with her brother, who ended up among three considered “persons of interest” in the disappearance. However, Powell noted that there were no positive leads.

“They were talking and there might have been an exchange of cash,” she said. “Our information is that he might have sold a vehicle that belonged to his mother and he would have made arrangements to meet [his sister] to give her the portion of what the vehicle was sold for.”