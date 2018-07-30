By Monique Washington

The Police in Nevis have confirmed that a young businessman was shot and killed last evening, at his home in Hamilton.

The young man has been identified as 27-year-old Evanson ‘Fast Mouth ‘Smith. The information surrounding the incident is unclear at this time. Sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday, Nevis police responded to Smith’s home. They found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

His death takes the Nevis homicide toll to five this year.

More information about this will be provided as it becomes available.