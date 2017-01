Basseterre, St. Kitts-The resident from Sandy Point who was recently charged with Attempted Murder after he shot a bread bus driver in the chest has been slapped with another charge.

Along with the Attempted Murder charge, police have confirmed the 23-year-old Abkim Bryan has also been charged with Robbery stemming from the same incident.

Police also indicated than the additional charge was laid on Tuesday (Jan. 10) and Byran remains in custody pending a court hearing for bail.