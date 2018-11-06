BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of Canada has changed its visa application process for citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

To make service accessible to applicants, Canada is expanding its worldwide network of Visa Application Centres (VACs). As of Nov. 2, citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis will be able to submit their applications to Visa Application Centres in Barbados, Trinidad or Guyana. Citizens will also be able to go to any VAC in any country they are legally allowed to enter, or, if already legally in the United States, to one of the 135 US Application Support Centres.

In a statement released on Friday, the Government of Canada said it “is expanding its biometrics collection program, which requires fingerprints and a photo. As of Dec. 31, nationals from countries in Asia, Asia Pacific and the Americas will need to give their biometrics when applying for a visitor visa, study, or work permit, or for permanent residence.”

Citizens currently applying for Canadian visas will not be required to provide biometrics at this time. The biometrics requirement goes into effect on Dec. 31. Additional information can be found at https://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Trinidad-and-Tobago.

As the new biometrics collection program is expanded, the Government of Canada has indicated that it will monitor the impact of biometrics collection to ensure that the level of service meets the needs of applicants.

The High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis has worked closely with the Canadian authorities on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure that our nationals benefit from travel facilitation and accessibility options as these new measures go into effect.