Canyon Man Murdered in Bird Rock

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A Cayon resident has been shot and Killed in Bird rock last evening 3rd December as the Federation records it 30th murder for 2016.

The victim has been identified as 33 year old Jamal Mcsheene of Cayon who was gunned down in his car at just before 11:00p.m. in Bird Rock where he died on the scene.

Mcsheene was last seen at Warner Park watching football where his home side Flow 4g Cayon rockets defeated Old Road Jets and a photo showing his lifeless body revealed that he was still wearing the orange football jersey he wore to the game.

In January the victim was arrested and charged for two drug related charges and was remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison.

The Victim is also the cousin of Zennick Mcsheene who was gunned down on October 25 in Otley’s village at the junction of “Bigbow” Alley and the Island Main Road.