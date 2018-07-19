By Monique Washington

CHARLESTON, St. Kitts — The Caribbean Lottery Office in Charlestown was robbed today, Thursday July 19, just feet away from where visiting USA Arkansas Jubilation Jazz Gospel Band was performing.

The police confirmed there was a robbery but provided no further details. The Observer understands the incident took place soon after 2 p.m.

The Observer arrived on the scene and many people stood around listening to the band. There were no police on scene at the time and the lottery office was closed. It is unclear how many robbers participated or what amount of money was taken.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available