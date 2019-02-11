BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have an opportunity to contribute to the safety and security infrastructure across the Caribbean by applying to fill key vacancies within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS).

A recent IMPACS circular from the Trinidad-based organization noted that there are vacancies for a financial crimes and asset recovery specialist; cybercrime policy specialist; project officer; and administrative assistant.

According to the agency’s website: The CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) was established by the 27th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in July 2006, in Bird Rock, St Kitts and Nevis. IMPACS is the implementation arm of a new regional architecture to manage CARICOM’s action agenda on crime and security.

CARICOM IMPACS is part of the Regional Framework for overseeing Crime and Security issues. Security is one of CARICOM’s four pillars.

The positions are in keeping with the two core objectives of the IMPACS 11thEuropean Development Fund (EDF) Project.

The first is Asset Recovery, which speaks to the capacity to investigate and prosecute crime and criminal activities, to enable confiscation and seizure of the proceeds of crime in order to dismantle criminal networks.

The second covers Cybercrime and will enhance detection and investigation of cybercrimes in CARIFORUM (CARICOM and the Dominican Republic) member-states in compliance with international standards.

The successful candidates will be based in Trinidad and Tobago.

The deadlines to submit applications and CVS are Feb. 20.

Additional information including job description and requirements are available at: www.caricomimpacs.org/vacancies.