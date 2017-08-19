CARICOM condemns ‘callous’ terrorist attacks in Spain

By Angela H Cutrer, Digital Content Editor -
7

 

 

 

Press Release

Date: 18, August 2017

 

 

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/75c5fdf8c5e3abc8136da5288/images/dc912de0-58ef-444b-b481-da285c41517c.jpg

 

 

CARICOM condemns ‘callous’ terrorist attacks in Spain

 (CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana)     The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has condemned this week’s ‘shocking and callous’ terrorist attacks in Spain which killed 14 civilians and left more than 100 injured. 

CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada, expressed the Region’s position in a message of condolence to the Prime Minister of Spain, the Most Excellent Mariano Rajoy Brey.

Dr. Mitchell said in denouncing those orchestrated attacks perpetrated against innocent civilians, he aligned CARICOM’s voice to that of the international community in condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.  He said those heartless and vicious acts underscored the need to deepen global cooperation in order to reduce the instances of such heinous acts of terror.

The terrorists used motor vehicles to plough into pedestrians  in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district and the City of Cambrils.

The CARICOM Chairman expressed condolences particularly to the bereaved families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
 

Full Message:

Most Excellent Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I would like to express our condemnation of the shocking and callous terrorist attacks in Spain which resulted in the deaths of fourteen civilians and injured more than one hundred victims in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district and the city of Cambrils.

In denouncing these orchestrated attacks perpetrated by terrorists against innocent civilians, I align CARICOM’s voice to that of the international community in condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Such heartless and vicious acts as this incident underscore the need to deepen global cooperation in order to reduce the instances of such heinous acts of terror.

I extend heartfelt sympathies to the Government and people of Spain and the other countries whose citizens were killed or injured in this attack.  My condolences are offered particularly  to the bereaved families of those killed and wish a full and speedy recovery to the injured. The Community stands in solidarity with Spain at this most trying time.
 

 

 

 

Share this: FacebookTwitter

 

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/75c5fdf8c5e3abc8136da5288/images/b4884d23-c9ee-47da-8206-28303e2f47c2.gif

Reference: 123/2016

 

 

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/75c5fdf8c5e3abc8136da5288/images/f943ce80-85a5-44a6-9d2d-897588686113.png

Web: www.caricom.org | Blog: today.caricom.org
Tel: 592-222-0001 | Email: communications@caricom.org
Address: CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Georgetown, Guyana
2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR