CARICOM extends sympathy to hurricane-damaged United States

From the CARICOM Secretariat

Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has extended its sympathies to the government and people of the United States, and especially the state of Texas, on the loss of lives and extensive damage to property and infrastructure following the passage of Hurricane Harvey.

CARICOM’s secretary-general, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a message to U.S. Presiden Donald Trump, expressed the community’s confidence that the people of Texas and the wider USA have the resilience to recover from the disaster, and he gave the assurance that the community stands with them at this time of disaster.

Hurricane Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in 50 years when it made landfall Friday, brought record rainfall that caused unprecedented flooding and drove thousands from their homes. Several deaths have been reported.

“The widespread destruction wrought by this hurricane has brought suffering to many and will necessitate a significant and lengthy rebuilding process,” the CARICOM secretary-general said.

“The unprecedented nature of this climatic event highlights the unusual nature of weather patterns that continue to affect nations across the globe,” he added.