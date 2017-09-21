CARICOM mourns loss of life in Mexico [News Update]

CARICOM mourns loss of life in Mexico

From CARICOM

CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has joined the international community in mourning the tragic loss of life wrought by the September 19th earthquake in Mexico City. CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque on Wednesday despatched a message of condolence to the government and people of Mexico, expressing his anguish with the widespread destruction and continuing trauma there.

This tragedy was unfortunate, especially when Mexico was still recovering from the earthquake of Sept. 7, Secretary-General LaRocque said.

“The Caribbean Community conveys its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost lives and to the families of the missing,” he said. The community also sympathises with those displaced by the damage caused by the earthquake and hopes that critical infrastructure will be restored in swift time.

CARICOM joins the international community in expressing its solidarity with the government and people of Mexico in this time of national distress and affirms its hope and confidence that the resilient people of Mexico will recover and rebuild in the shortest time,” he stated.

