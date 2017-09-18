Category 5 Hurricane Maria moving over Dominica [News Update]

By
Angela H Cutrer, Digital Content Editor
- 


BULLETIN


Hurricane Maria Advisory Number  12


NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL152017


1100 PM AST Mon Sep 18 2017


 


...EYE OF CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MARIA MOVING OVER DOMINICA...


 


 


SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST...0300 UTC...INFORMATION


-----------------------------------------------


LOCATION...15.5N 61.4W


ABOUT 0 MI...0 KM NW OF DOMINICA


ABOUT 270 MI...435 KM SE OF ST. CROIX


MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H


PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H


MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...924 MB...27.29 INCHES


 


 


WATCHES AND WARNINGS


--------------------


CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:


 


None


 


SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:


 


A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...


* Guadeloupe


* Dominica


* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat


* U.S. Virgin Islands


* British Virgin Islands


* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques


 


A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...


* Antigua and Barbuda


* Saba and St. Eustatius


* St. Maarten


* Anguilla


* St. Lucia


* Martinique


 


A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...


* Saba and St. Eustatius


* St. Maarten


* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy


* Anguilla


* Isla Saona to Puerto Plata


 


A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...


* St. Vincent and the Grenadines


* West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti


border


 


A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected


somewhere within the warning area.  Preparations to protect life and


property should be rushed to completion.


 


A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are


expected somewhere within the warning area.


 


A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible


within the watch area.  A watch is typically issued 48 hours


before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force


winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or


dangerous.


 


A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are


possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.


 


Interests elsewhere in Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and


the Turks and Caicos Islands should monitor the progress of Maria.


Additional watches and warnings may be required on Tuesday.


 


For storm information specific to your area in the United


States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please


monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service


forecast office.  For storm information specific to your area


outside the United States, please monitor products issued by your


national meteorological service.


 


 


DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK


------------------------------


At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Maria was located


near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 61.4 West. Maria is moving


toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general


motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.  On the forecast


track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean


Sea on Tuesday and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico


Tuesday night and Wednesday.


 


Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft


indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph (260


km/h) with higher gusts.  Maria is a category 5 hurricane on the


Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale  Some fluctuations in intensity


are likely during the next day or two, but Maria is forecast to


remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it approaches the


Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.


 


Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the


center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles


(205 km).  Ham radio reports indicate significant damage to


structures has occurred in Dominica.


 


The minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is


924 mb (27.29 inches).


 


 


HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND


----------------------


WIND:  Hurricane conditions should continue over Dominica during


the next few hours.  Hurricane conditions should spread throughout


portions of the hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands


tonight and early Tuesday.  Hurricane conditions should spread


through the remainder of the Hurricane Warning area Tuesday


and Wednesday.  Hurricane conditions are possible within the


Hurricane Watch area in the Dominican Republic late Wednesday, with


tropical storm conditions possible by early Wednesday.  Tropical


storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area in


St. Vincent and the Grenadines through tonight, and are possible in


the tropical storm watch area in the Dominican Republic on


Wednesday.


 


Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains


could be much stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in this


advisory.


 


STORM SURGE:  A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and


destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11


feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area near


where the center of Maria moves across the Leeward Islands and the


British Virgin Islands.


 


The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause


normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters


moving inland from the shoreline.  The water is expected to reach


the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the


time of high tide...


 


Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands...6 to 9 ft


 


The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to


the north and east of the landfall location, where the surge will be


accompanied by large and destructive waves.  Surge-related


flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal


cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.  For information


specific to your area, please see products issued by your local


National Weather Service forecast office.


 


RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce the following rain


accumulations through Thursday:


 


Central and southern Leeward Islands...10 to 15 inches, isolated 20


inches.


U.S. and British Virgin Islands...10 to 15 inches, isolated 20


inches.


Puerto Rico...12 to 18 inches, isolated 25 inches.


Northern Leeward Islands from Barbuda to Anguilla...4 to 8 inches,


isolated 10 inches.


Windward Islands and Barbados...2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.


Eastern Dominican Republic...4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.


 


Rainfall on all of these islands could cause life-threatening flash


floods and mudslides.


 


SURF:  Swells generated by Maria are affecting the Lesser Antilles.


These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip


current conditions.  Please consult products from your local


weather office.


 


 


NEXT ADVISORY


-------------


Next intermediate advisory at 200 AM AST.


Next complete advisory at 500 AM AST.


 


Forecaster Brown


 


 




        



        

    
 

    
