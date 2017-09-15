Cayman Islands premier delivers relief aid for Anguilla hurricane recovery [News Update]

Photo 1: Aerial view of hurricane-ravaged Anguilla.

Photo 2: Chief Minister of Anguilla Victor Banks (middle) updates CARICOM’s chairman, Prime Minister of Grenada the Hon. Dr. Keith Mitchell (left), and CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque (right) during their tour of the damage Sept. 13.

Cayman Islands premier delivers relief aid for Anguilla hurricane recovery

From CARICOM

CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The Hon. Alden McLaughlin, premier of the Cayman Islands, delivered 15,000 pounds of relief aid Sept. 15 to assist Anguilla in its post hurricane recovery.

Anguilla, an associate member of CARICOM, was pummeled by one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, Hurricane Irma, Sept. 5. It damaged the main hospital, schools and 90 percent of the homes.

The premier of the Cayman Islands, also a CARICOM associate member, conducted a tour of the hurricane-ravaged island and offered Anguilla’s Chief Minister Victor Banks assurances of his country’s solidarity and support.

CARICOM’s chairman, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada, and Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque toured Anguilla Wednesday. During their interaction with Chief Minister Banks, he highlighted the pressing need for food, water and building supplies in this critical stage of the islands recovery.

The cargo-laden plane arrived in Anguilla with 5,000 pounds of drinking water, canned and other non-perishable food items and non-medical items, including 100 tarpaulins from Hazard Management Cayman Islands and 250 relief kits from the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

Medical supplies were provided by Anguilla’s government through the Cayman Island Health Services Authority, Health City Cayman Islands, Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital and other local pharmacies. The Cayman government also dispatched a team of medical practitioners comprising two doctors and nurses, led by Dr. Glaister Bell from its Health Services Authority to remain in Anguilla for two weeks. A second team will replace them at the end of that period.

McCleary Fredrick, director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands has also been sent to Anguilla for two weeks to provide expertise along with the Anguillan disaster management team.

Cayman Islands’ government has made provisions for a number of Anguillan citizens, some requiring medical treatment, to travel to the Cayman Islands on the return flight later today. They have also extended support to evacuate other individuals who are legally in Anguilla and wish to travel to Cayman to connect to other destinations.