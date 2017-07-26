Former chief medical officer instructed to retire ‘with immediate effect’

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Dr. Patrick Martin, former chief medical officer in St. Kitts and Nevis, has indicated that his retirement date has been advanced by four months. Dr. Martin said in a statement Tuesday that that the instructions to retire “with immediate effect” was received by way of letter delivered at his private residence by two police officers at around 3:30 p.m. that same day.

