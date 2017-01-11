Child dies after being struck by passenger bus

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts- A child who had been struck by a passenger bus in Keys village on Monday succumbed to his injuries earlier today The Observer has confirmed.

On Monday afternoon, seven-year-old Leshawn Jones was struck by passenger bus HA 127 while he was crossing the street in Keys Village.

He was transported to the JNF Hospital and where he was said to be in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the bus involved in the incident has been identified as Kevin Lawrence of Harris’ Village and The Observer also understands that he is currently in police custody but it is unknown at this current time if charges have been laid.