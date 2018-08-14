By Monique Washington

The Church Ground Five, as referred to by their attorney Brian Barns on Aug. 14 received bail in the combined sum of $100,000 by the Magistrate Yasmine Clarke.

On Sat. Aug. 11 Jacqueline Allen, Rosalyn Esdaille, Nickie Allen, Ta-Michea Esdaille and Shem Henry, all from Church Ground, were formally charged with the offences of Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Smuggling of a Firearm and Smuggling of Ammunition.

According a police press release “one 9mm Semi-Automatic Pistol and a magazine containing seven rounds of matching ammunition were found in the house in Church Ground, Nevis on Aug. 9. The discovery was made during the execution of a Search Warrant on the premises. The weapon became the 19th firearm taken into Police custody for the year.”

Each accused received a bail of $20,000 with two sureties. A trial date has not been set.