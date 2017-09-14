CIBC supports Hurricane Irma Relief effort [News Update]

CIBC donates US$450,000 in hurricane support

From CIBC

BRIDGETOWN, MIAMI and TORONTO – CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank is donating US$450,000 to support organizations providing humanitarian relief to areas impacted by Hurricane Irma. The funds, which include a donation through CIBC FirstCaribbean’s ComTrust Foundation, will be distributed through the Red Cross and other local relief agencies.

“Hurricane Irma has had a devastating impact on the islands in the northern Caribbean, particularly the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Anguilla, and Grand Turk,” said Gary Brown, CIBC CEO. “We stand by our colleagues and clients during this difficult time, and are committed to working closely with our clients, colleagues, and communities to recover and rebuild. The road to recovery in some of the hardest hit areas will be long, but we will help each other through it.”

In total, seven islands where CIBC FirstCaribbean has operations – the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Anguilla, Turks and Caicos, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, and St. Kitts and Nevis – were affected by the storm. Operations have restarted in all but two of the islands, St. Maarten and Anguilla, and the bank is working closely with its employees and clients as recovery efforts begin.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has approximately 3,000 employees in 17 countries in the Caribbean. The PrivateBank and CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management also have offices in Florida, which have been impacted.

