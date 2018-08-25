CASSETERRE, St. Kitts — After an extensive Coast Guard and Police search on Friday for Curiel Robinson of Charlestown, they have been unable to find the missing swimmer.

The Police and Coast Guard are still looking for Robinson, who was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.

“There have been no results as yet and the search continues,” a spokesperson with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) told The Observer on Saturday.

After the 71-year-old was reported missing, the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard (SKNCG) began an extensive sea-and-land search operation.

The RSCNPF searched the the Fort Charles vicinity, where Robinson disappeared to his planned destination at Jessups. At the same time, SKNCG searched coastal waters in that same area. None of the searchers were able to find Robinson.

SKNCG and RSCNPF conducted additional search operations today and were unable to find Robinson.

Preliminary RSCNPF investigations revealed on Thursday at 6 a.m., Robinson met with another person. Robinson, enquiries revealed, swam from Fort Charles heading towards Jessups, while the other person walked to there. The last place Curiel Robinson was seen off the Charlestown Pier. On Thursday, at the time of the initial report, Robinson had not been seen or heard from.

The Police have spoken with a number of persons in the area with no results. They urge anyone who might have seen something or know anything about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391/5392.