CASSETERRE, St. Kitts — After an extensive Coast Guard and police search on Friday, during which the authorities used an aerial drone, 71-year-old Curiel Robinson of Charlestown is still missing.

The Police are still looking for the swimmer, last seen at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 entering the water at Fort Charles.

“There have been no results as yet and the search continues,” a spokesperson with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) told The Observer on Saturday.

Preliminary RSCNPF investigations revealed that on Thursday at 6 a.m. Enquiries revealed Robinson met with another person and left to swim from Fort Charles to Pinney’s Beach. The other person walked to Pinney’s Beach. It has been revealed that Robinson intended to swim from Fort Charles to Pinney’s Beach, not Jessups as previously reported.

To increase surveillance of the island coastline, Police in Division ‘C’ (Nevis) are using technology, incorporating the use of a drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). They are concentrating on Pinney’s Beach, the Charlestown Port, Gallows Bay and Fort Charles.

The drone allowed the authorities to search a radius of several thousand feet from the shoreline. The swimmer was not found.

The Police investigation is continuing and they have constantly been getting useful updates, including input on events leading up to Robinson’s disappearance.

The Police have spoken with a number of persons in the area. They urge anyone who might have seen something or know anything about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391/5392.