By Monique Washington

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Two young men are fighting for their lives at the Alexandra Hospital following a shooting on New Year’s morning.

The Observer was informed that “Kian” and “Jelani” from Craddock Road sustained gunshot wounds to the neck, chest, head and stomach. The Observer understands that both men were leaving a nightclub in Stoney Grove and were about to enter a car when a gunman/gunmen opened fire.

The police state that both victims are wared in critical condition at the hospital. More to this story as it becomes available.