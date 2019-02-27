CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the application process ahead of Cuban scholarship offers.

The Ministry of Human Resources is inviting interested persons to start familiarizing themselves with the application process and requirements for Cuban scholarship offers.

Scholarships usually cover fields such as:

Health Tech, Clinical Bio Analyse, Hygiene and Epidemiology, Radiology, Audio-phonology, Nutrition, Health Rehabilitation, Health Information Systems, Nursing, Specialization, Internal Medicine, Pediatrician, Gynecology and Obstetrics, General Surgeon, and Hygiene and Epidemiology

Deadline for submission of applications is normally in April. However, this may change for 2019.

Upon receipt of notification from the St. Kitts Human Resources office (call for scholarship), the Nevis Human Resources office will alert everyone promptly.

For further information contact the following:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Training Officer

or

Ms. Williams

Human Resources Assistant

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building

Pinney’s Estate, Nevis

Tel. No.: (869) 469 5521 Ext. 5163/ 5164

Fax: (869) 469 1622

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com

or

Ms. Jamilla Adams

Human Resources Assistant Manager/ Training Officer

Ministry of Human Resources

Government Headquarters

Basseterre, St. Kitts

Tel. No.: (869) 467 2313

Email: humanresources@govt.kn