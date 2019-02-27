CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the application process ahead of Cuban scholarship offers.
The Ministry of Human Resources is inviting interested persons to start familiarizing themselves with the application process and requirements for Cuban scholarship offers.
Scholarships usually cover fields such as:
Health Tech, Clinical Bio Analyse, Hygiene and Epidemiology, Radiology, Audio-phonology, Nutrition, Health Rehabilitation, Health Information Systems, Nursing, Specialization, Internal Medicine, Pediatrician, Gynecology and Obstetrics, General Surgeon, and Hygiene and Epidemiology
Deadline for submission of applications is normally in April. However, this may change for 2019.
Upon receipt of notification from the St. Kitts Human Resources office (call for scholarship), the Nevis Human Resources office will alert everyone promptly.
For further information contact the following:
Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill
Training Officer
or
Ms. Williams
Human Resources Assistant
Ministry of Human Resources
Nevis Island Administration
Social Security Building
Pinney’s Estate, Nevis
Tel. No.: (869) 469 5521 Ext. 5163/ 5164
Fax: (869) 469 1622
Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com
or
Ms. Jamilla Adams
Human Resources Assistant Manager/ Training Officer
Ministry of Human Resources
Government Headquarters
Basseterre, St. Kitts
Tel. No.: (869) 467 2313
Email: humanresources@govt.kn