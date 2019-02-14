BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two young men in St. Kitts lost their lives hours apart due to gun violence.

On Wednesday night at about 8:00 p.m. a young man, who goes by the alias of Stiff Jacket, was shot and killed in Sandy Point according to the Police.

In the early morning hours Thursday, a young man in his 20s, who goes by the nickname Booyaka, lost his life when he was attacked and fatally shot in St. Johnson Village.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating both incidents but details remain sketchy.