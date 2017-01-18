Driver charged in infant death

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The driver of the vehicle that collided with a dumpster that led to the death of a toddler on Saturday morning has been slapped with two charges by the Police.

Valintine Parris of Phillips’ Village was this week charged with driving with an expired driver’s license and causing death by careless driving.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in Molineaux when a vehicle carrying the infant and her mother collided with a dumpster killing the infant on the scene and the mother needed to be tranported to the JNF Hospital.

Last week seven year old Leshawn Jones of Keys village lost his life when he was struck by a passengers bus while crossing the street.

The driver in that incident was also charged by for causing death by careless driving and was granted bail in the sum of $50, 000.