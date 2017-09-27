Edited for print: St. Kitts-Nevis police deployed in Dominica eager to connect with own family members

Photo 1: Constable Antonio Browne

Photo 2: Members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force team load supplies onto a Regional Security System plane.

St. Kitts-Nevis police deployed in Dominica eager to connect with own family members

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Some nationals of Dominica serving in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) will have an opportunity to check on their families and friends in Dominica. Five of the six officers who left Sept. 26 as part of the RSCNPF team for Dominica are nationals of that country. They will each be allowed time to visit their areas and families.

Dominica was devastated by Hurricane Maria after it directly hit the island as a Category 5 Hurricane.

Constable Antonio Browne said that from what he has seen in the media, he understands that his home country is in “a deplorable state. We are going to assist and we will do the best that we can do to help [and] save lives in whatever way we could help.” Browne added that he has not been in contact with his family in the area yet, but said that he has already prepared his mind to see that his home might be damaged badly.

Tactical Commander with the RSCNPF Superintendent Adolph Adams explained that the team had been mentally prepared for the situation. He also said that there was no exact timeline as to how long they could be in Dominica, but explained that they were expecting them to be there for as long as the Regional Security System (RSS) determined their services were needed.

The team was deployed as part of the RSS response to ensure the safety and security of the people of Dominica and to assist in any other way necessary. Each member of the team from the RSCNPF was trained by the RSS in the areas of disaster response and search and rescue operations.