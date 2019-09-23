The winners at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards have been revealed, after Game of Thrones led the way with a record-breaking number of nominations.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was among the big winners at Sunday night’s (September 22) ceremony in Los Angeles, with Fleabag taking home four prizes in total, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for its creator and star.

“It’s really wonderful to know – and reassuring – that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys,” joked Waller-Bridge as she accepted the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Killing Eve, which Waller-Bridge helped bring to TV as season one showrunner, was also honoured. Both its lead stars, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, were nominated – with Comer taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones also had a good night, winning Outstanding Drama Series following a mixed critical reception for its final season. In total, the HBO show took home 12 prizes, including a number from the Creative Arts Emmys held last weekend.

And there was also awards success for Sky’s Chernobyl and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, along with Pose‘s Billy Porter and The Act‘s Patricia Arquette. Ben Whishaw was also honoured for his role in A Very English Scandal.

Check out the list of last night’s big Emmy Awards winners right here.



Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones WINNER

Killing Eve



Ozark



Pose

Succession

This Is Us



Outstanding Comedy Series

Fleabag WINNER

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl WINNER

Escape at Dannemora



Fosse/Verdon



Sharp Objects



When They See Us



Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch WINNER

Brexit (Brexit: The Uncivil War in the UK)

Deadwood

King Lear



My Dinner with Hervé



Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER

The Late Late Show with James Corden



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior



Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race WINNER

Top Chef



The Voice



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) WINNER

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose) WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry) WINNER

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) WINNER

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) WINNER

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark) WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) WINNER

Tony Hale (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (Glow)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) WINNER

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

Michael K Williams (When They See Us)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (The Act) WINNER

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)