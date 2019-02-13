Community Notice

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Department of Statistics within the Ministry of Sustainable Development is seeking to recruit field enumerators to aid in the conduct of various socio-economic household surveys. Selected persons will engage in person to person interviews aimed at collecting primary data on a variety of topics.

Enumerators must possess good inter-personal skills; a proper command of the English language; good time management skills; basic knowledge of technology (tablets), and the ability to speak Spanish is an asset, but not a requirement.

He/she must be able to work flexible and irregular hours; interact with people of different social backgrounds and cultures; work in remote settings; conduct fieldwork under challenging circumstances; and adhere to stipulated timelines.

All interested persons are required to submit a letter of interest and a one-page resume to:

Senior Director

Department of Statistics

Ministry of Sustainable Development

Bladen’s Commercial Development

Basseterre

Applications can also be submitted via email at statistics@gov.kn with subject line “Enumerator Application”.

Deadline for submission of applications is Friday, March 1st.