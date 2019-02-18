BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Police are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a fatal wounding.

Police responded to a dispute between Leroy and Unella Henry (husband and wife) at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, February 18, at Upper Malone Avenue.

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that upon arrival, Police officers met Leroy Henry, who was attacking Mrs. Henry with a knife. A police officer discharged his firearm at Leroy Henry.

Preliminary reports indicate that Mr. Henry attempted to take his own life with the knife. The Emergency Medical Service was summoned to the scene and Mrs. Henry was transported to the JNF Hospital for medical attention.

She sustained stab wounds about the body and a knife wound to her neck. She is currently warded in a stable condition.

Mr. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Doctor. An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the cause of death.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

An appeal is being made to anyone who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4232/4253, or via cell phone at 665-3091 or by contacting your nearest Police Station.