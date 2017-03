An individual is said to have lost their life following a fatal stabbing on Friday evening in Taylors Village.

Details surrounding the incident are sketchy but incident took place sometime around 9:00p.m and 54-year-old Ashton Christopher of Taylors Village lost his life following a stab to the right side of his chest.

The death would be the third homicide for 2017 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Observer understands that a suspect is in police custody.