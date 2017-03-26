FIREARM AND 15 ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION RECOVERED AT SITE OF SHOOTING ON NEVIS

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 26, 2017 (RSCNPF): Officers responding to a shooting incident at the Cotton Ground Playing Field on Sunday (March 26) discovered and seized a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 15 matching rounds of ammunition.

The shooting incident occurred about 4.00pm on Sunday (March 26) and resulted in the death of one person.

The firearm was seized and ballistics analysis will be carried out.

This find brings to eight (8), the number of firearms removed from our communities so far in 2017.